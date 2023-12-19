Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Down 1.8%

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €27.51 ($29.90) and last traded at €27.81 ($30.23). Approximately 33,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 307,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.31 ($30.77).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STVN shares. Stephens began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stevanato Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of €32.67 ($35.51).

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €28.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported €0.16 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of €0.16 ($0.17). The firm had revenue of €295.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €305.22 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 14.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,382,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the second quarter worth about $40,997,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,085,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,743,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,195,000. 10.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Further Reading

