Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $675.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $619.00 to $693.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $618.92.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $681.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $583.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $559.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $681.91. The company has a market cap of $301.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.