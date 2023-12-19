Stifel Nicolaus Increases Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $293.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $293.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.96% from the stock’s previous close.

CAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.24.

NYSE:CAT traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.20. 730,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.68. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

