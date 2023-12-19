Stifel Nicolaus Increases Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Price Target to $12.00

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Westrock Coffee stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Westrock Coffee has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $858.39 million, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 0.44.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $219.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.05 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 94.58% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westrock Coffee will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Westrock Coffee news, Director Joe T. Ford acquired 10,000 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,922 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,697,296.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joe T. Ford acquired 17,005 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $128,387.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,922 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,063,961.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 57,005 shares of company stock valued at $498,688. Corporate insiders own 42.10% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEST. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 6.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 24.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 15.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 46.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

