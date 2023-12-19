Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Peabody Energy Call Options (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 27,562 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 157% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,737 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BTU shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

BTU stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,795. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The coal producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Insider Transactions at Peabody Energy

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 253,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $6,021,938.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,975,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,207,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 5,308,425 shares of company stock valued at $125,748,577 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 56,549 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,236 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,247 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 379,059 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 308,318 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

