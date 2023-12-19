StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.37. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 369.83%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
Featured Articles
