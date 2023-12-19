StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.37. Enservco has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 369.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENSV. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter worth $427,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Enservco by 852.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 165,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enservco by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 98,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Enservco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

