StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company's stock.

SuperCom Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.36 on Friday. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 8.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.43.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 91.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SuperCom Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in SuperCom by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 661,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 297,244 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 10.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Articles

