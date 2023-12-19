StockNews.com Upgrades Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $232.50.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $255.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $258.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.96 and its 200 day moving average is $223.92.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.