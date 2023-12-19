Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,704 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 609,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 8.7% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $15,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

