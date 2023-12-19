Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Buys 1,091 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.03. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

