Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 0.7% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 78,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $93.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.06. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $75.09 and a 52 week high of $93.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.