Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,042 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 5.1% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

