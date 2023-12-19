Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Purchases 752 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 3.4% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $187.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.37. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $165.99 and a twelve month high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

