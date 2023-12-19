Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1,806.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 56,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUSC opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.93. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

