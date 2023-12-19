Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 354.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

KBWB opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.94. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3877 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

