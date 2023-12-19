Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,833 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 262,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.62.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 22.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $30,167.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

