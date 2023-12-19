Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 233,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 504,284 shares.The stock last traded at $35.71 and had previously closed at $33.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPCR. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $40.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $58.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.70 and its 200 day moving average is $43.53.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 1,274.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Washington University acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

