Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Increased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 0.8% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $707,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 21,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in Stryker by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 106,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,077,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.95.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Down 0.4 %

Stryker stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,040. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $236.60 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.