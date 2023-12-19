Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,489,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 4,631,874 shares.The stock last traded at $15.44 and had previously closed at $13.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOVA shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NOVA

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.18.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,308,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,098 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 748.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,694,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,614 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,236,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,618,000 after purchasing an additional 921,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,481,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 855,516 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.