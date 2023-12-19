SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,275,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 5,419,839 shares.The stock last traded at $4.54 and had previously closed at $4.22.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.83.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.64 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SunPower by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in SunPower by 697.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SunPower by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

