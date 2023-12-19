Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on RUN. Northland Securities lowered Sunrun from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sunrun from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.92. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 50.65%. The company had revenue of $563.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.72 million. Research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $40,794.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,247.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $40,794.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,247.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 1,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $27,626.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,133 shares of company stock worth $187,431. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Barclays PLC raised its position in Sunrun by 207.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after acquiring an additional 699,992 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Sunrun by 12.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,673 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 49,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in Sunrun by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 12,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

