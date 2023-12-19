Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Down to $322.19

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $322.19, but opened at $315.00. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $314.46, with a volume of 1,112,693 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.38.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.50.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $201,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at $608,319.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,580 shares of company stock worth $23,133,307 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

