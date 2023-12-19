Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) PT Raised to $46.00 at Truist Financial

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synovus Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.08.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average of $30.47.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,998.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,692,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,393,028.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,072.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 38,776 shares of company stock worth $826,332. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

