Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises 1.7% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned about 0.05% of Sysco worth $17,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Sysco by 93,506.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,850,890 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 70,686.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $397,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Sysco by 5,475.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,780,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sysco by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,008 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock opened at $72.85 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.68. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

