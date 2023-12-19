T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564,117 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,400 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $469,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.63. 915,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,269,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $161.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $1,297,034.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,210.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $1,297,034.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,210.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,672 shares of company stock valued at $27,911,403. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

