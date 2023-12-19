T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $15,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after acquiring an additional 60,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $594,173.57. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,510.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,391 shares of company stock worth $6,492,536. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TROW opened at $106.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.83. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

