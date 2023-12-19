T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) VP Sells $1,267,636.79 in Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.81. The stock had a trading volume of 435,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,006. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.83.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TROW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 744,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,067,000 after buying an additional 13,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

