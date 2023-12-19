TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Purchased by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,961 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. TELUS makes up about 2.6% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in TELUS were worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 36.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 59.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 156.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 291,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in TELUS in the first quarter valued at $206,000. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TU traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.88. 800,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,039. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.75. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

