Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Given Underperform Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their underperform rating on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TER. Northland Securities raised Teradyne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.55.

Teradyne Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $105.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.88. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $119.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. Analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

