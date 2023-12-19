Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.2% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $20,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 331,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $167.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.18.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

