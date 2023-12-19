The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) Insider Purchases £53,400 in Stock

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Free Report) insider Simon Dray acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £53,400 ($67,535.10).
The Alumasc Group Price Performance
Shares of The Alumasc Group stock traded up GBX 8.25 ($0.10) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 181.75 ($2.30). The company had a trading volume of 129,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,326. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 154.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 156.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of £65.67 million, a PE ratio of 754.35 and a beta of 0.75. The Alumasc Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 132 ($1.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 186 ($2.35).
The Alumasc Group Company Profile
