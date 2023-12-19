The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) Insider Purchases £53,400 in Stock

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Free Report) insider Simon Dray acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £53,400 ($67,535.10).

The Alumasc Group Price Performance

Shares of The Alumasc Group stock traded up GBX 8.25 ($0.10) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 181.75 ($2.30). The company had a trading volume of 129,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,326. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 154.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 156.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of £65.67 million, a PE ratio of 754.35 and a beta of 0.75. The Alumasc Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 132 ($1.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 186 ($2.35).

The Alumasc Group Company Profile

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments.

