The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Position Increased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,549 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 521,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,697,000 after acquiring an additional 103,846 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 37,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,681,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.77.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,619. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.