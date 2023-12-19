The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Reduced by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,357 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 0.8% of 626 Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Boeing by 2,515.6% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 42,347 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 40,728 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Boeing by 36.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,256 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $261.33 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $265.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.37. The company has a market cap of $158.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.