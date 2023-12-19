The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $376.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $386.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.28.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.