The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target to $47.00

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE MC opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.42. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $58.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.96.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $272.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.22 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 3.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 19,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $819,660.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 1,654.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,402,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,913,000 after buying an additional 1,035,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,881,000 after buying an additional 870,362 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,536,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $174,400,000 after buying an additional 614,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $20,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.