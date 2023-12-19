The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up approximately 2.9% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $20,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 96.1% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $964,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.16. The stock had a trading volume of 561,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $169.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.