The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,027,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for 8.7% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,158,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,105,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,792,138,000 after purchasing an additional 495,302 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,901,281 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,831,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862,540 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,543,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,946,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,329,000 after acquiring an additional 555,639 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $90.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average of $87.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

