The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) is Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s Largest Position

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lessened its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up about 3.7% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $16,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 300.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,855,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,783,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams Companies

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.