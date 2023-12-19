Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Given New GBX 105 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 117 ($1.48) to GBX 105 ($1.33) in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 128.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Touchstone Exploration Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of LON TXP traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 46 ($0.58). 2,365,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,710. The company has a market cap of £107.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,200.00 and a beta of 0.88. Touchstone Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 45 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 95 ($1.20). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 54.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 63.73.

In other Touchstone Exploration news, insider Paul R. Baay sold 131,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.68), for a total value of £70,740 ($89,465.03). Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four onshore lease operatorship properties.

