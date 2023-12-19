Trainline (LON:TRN) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trainline from GBX 316 ($4.00) to GBX 350 ($4.43) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 371 ($4.69) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.30) price target on shares of Trainline in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 332.75 ($4.21).

TRN traded up GBX 10.20 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 324.20 ($4.10). 399,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,011. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 276.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 262.81. Trainline has a 1-year low of GBX 216.40 ($2.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 349.80 ($4.42). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06. The company has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6,484.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Trainline Plc engages in the operation of an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

