Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) PT Raised to C$4.75

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$4.25 to C$3.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Transat A.T. and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:TRZ opened at C$3.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.45. Transat A.T. has a one year low of C$2.75 and a one year high of C$5.15.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

