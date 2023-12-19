Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Up 5.7%

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $21.06. Approximately 675,737 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,586,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Tripadvisor Stock Up 6.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,581.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,068 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 15,625.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

