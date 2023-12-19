Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $79.09

Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.09 and last traded at $78.89, with a volume of 24888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.11.

Separately, DA Davidson cut Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.10.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $104.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Financial news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,249.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Triumph Financial news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 11,234 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $787,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,987 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,288.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,249.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,773 shares of company stock worth $1,672,134 over the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,460,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $75,019,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $71,738,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter worth $66,801,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the second quarter valued at about $59,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

