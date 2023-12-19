Truist Financial Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $693.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $619.00 to $693.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $618.92.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $681.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $583.89 and its 200-day moving average is $559.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

