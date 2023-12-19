Truist Financial Boosts Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target to $33.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of SBCF opened at $28.79 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $34.03. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 5.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

