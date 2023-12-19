Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.97.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE TFC traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,741,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,473,706. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

