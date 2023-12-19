Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Down 2.4%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) was down 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 38,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 402,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Tuya from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.70 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tuya during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Tuya by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Tuya by 71.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Tuya by 3,190.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

