Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,535 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 57.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Twilio by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after buying an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $366,722.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,697,616.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $366,722.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,697,616.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,014,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,279 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $76.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $79.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC started coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.73.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

