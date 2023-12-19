Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. Bank of America currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TYRA

Tyra Biosciences Trading Down 3.8 %

Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $559.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.90. Tyra Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $19.74.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Research analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 31.0% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,239,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,060,000 after purchasing an additional 767,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 33.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 223,947 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 732,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 83,709 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 119.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 230,912 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyra Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.