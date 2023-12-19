U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Increased by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,209,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 617,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,414,000 after acquiring an additional 61,522 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:USB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.23. 3,327,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,479,236. The firm has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

